Man who shot Stockton Macy's loss prevention officer during robbery sentenced to 12 years

A man was sentenced to more than a decade in state prison for shooting a Macy's loss prevention officer during a violent retail robbery in Stockton last spring, prosecutors said on Friday.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said David Reyes, 44, was sentenced back on January 26 to 12 years in state prison for the robbery and shooting that happened on April 30, 2025, at the Macy's store on Pacific Avenue. Reyes had pleaded guilty to a robbery charge and gun enhancement on December 3, 2025.

Investigators said a loss prevention officer confronted Reyes and another suspect as they attempted to steal more than $500 worth of clothing from the store. As Reyes exited the store, the officer identified himself and attempted to stop him. During a struggle, the officer was shot in the leg.

The DA's office said the officer suffered "a through-and-through gunshot wound" to his left thigh. Reyes fled the scene after the shooting. The second suspect also ran from the store and was pursued by another employee.

Reyes was later identified and arrested after investigators reviewed surveillance video from Macy's, JCPenney and other cameras throughout the Weberstown Mall area, which captured his movements before the shooting.

As the conviction qualifies as a strike under California law, and Reyes will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence in the state prison system, prosecutors said.