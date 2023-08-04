Man shot in North Sacramento; investigation underway
SACRAMENTO -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot in North Sacramento, said authorities.
The shooting occurred Friday morning just before 7:45 a.m. in the area of Harvard Street and Manning Street.
According to Sacramento Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
There are currently no suspects, and no further information has been released.
