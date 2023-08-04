Watch CBS News
Man shot in North Sacramento; investigation underway

By Norafiqin Hairoman

SACRAMENTO -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot in North Sacramento, said authorities. 

The shooting occurred Friday morning just before 7:45 a.m. in the area of Harvard Street and Manning Street. 

According to Sacramento Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

There are currently no suspects, and no further information has been released. 

First published on August 4, 2023 / 10:56 AM

