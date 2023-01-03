Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed on S. Stanislaus Street in Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Stockton Monday night.

Stockton police say officers responded to the scene along the 400 block of S. Stanislaus Street just before 8:30 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. Medics soon arrived and attempted live-saving measures, but police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

No motive has been identified and no suspect information is available. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 8:35 AM

