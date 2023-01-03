Man shot, killed on S. Stanislaus Street in Stockton

STOCKTON – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Stockton Monday night.

Stockton police say officers responded to the scene along the 400 block of S. Stanislaus Street just before 8:30 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. Medics soon arrived and attempted live-saving measures, but police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

No motive has been identified and no suspect information is available.