Man shot, killed in Sacramento County parking lot; homicide investigation underway

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a man died after he was shot in a Sacramento County parking lot early Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office posted on social media about 4 a.m. that they were investigating a shooting at 1300 Fulton Avenue, in the parking lot of Check Cashing at the corner of Fulton Avenue and Hurley Way in Arden-Arcade.

The man was rushed to the hospital but died shortly after being transported, deputies said.

No information about a suspect was released nor was there any information about what led up to the shooting.

CSI and homicide detectives responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office.