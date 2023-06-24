Watch CBS News
Man shot in the leg in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - One person is being treated after being shot in Sacramento Friday night.

The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Morse Avenue, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The victim is identified as a man in his 20s. 

The victim is expected to survive as he was conscious and talking when he was transported to the hospital.

The sheriff's department has not released any information about a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting. 

First published on June 23, 2023 / 9:57 PM

