Man shot in Stockton over weekend; police searching for 3 suspects

STOCKTON - The search is on for three suspects who police say shot a man in Stockton over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday night in the area of Union and Flora streets.

Police say the 49-year-old victim was walking in the area when a car stopped next to him. A man then got out and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. He is expected to recover.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 6:57 AM

