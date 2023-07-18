Man shot and killed in Stockton near Crosstown Freeway

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway in Stockton after a deadly shooting Tuesday morning.

Stockton police say officers responded to the 400 block of S. El Dorado Street just after 7 a.m. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot.

Medics soon got to the scene, but police say the man was pronounced dead.

Exactly what led up to the man being shot is now under investigation. No suspect information has been released.

The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.