Man loses hand after explosion on California beach while picking up debris, family says

A man suffered a violent hand injury after an explosive device detonated while he was walking along a beach in Northern California over the holiday weekend, officials said.

It happened July 5 at the Crescent City's Point St. George beach parking lot in Del Norte County.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the man was taken by Del Norte Ambulance to Sutter Coast Hospital, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities launched an investigation into what caused the explosion and searched the nearby beach for additional explosive devices. Deputies have continued checking the area as the investigation remains ongoing.

The sheriff's office did not officially identify the injured man or say what type of explosive device detonated.

In an online fundraiser created by the man's family, the victim is identified only as Jason. The family says Jason was walking along the beach with his girlfriend, Pamala, and picking up discarded fireworks and other trash when he picked up what the family described as a "bomb-like device" that unexpectedly exploded.

The family says the blast resulted in the amputation of Jason's hand. He is also being treated for vision and hearing injuries and is expected to undergo additional surgeries.

The man identified by family as Jason was transported to UC Davis hospital in Sacramento for treatment of his injuries. Ashley Turner, the victim's daughter

The victim's girlfriend, who said she witnessed the explosion, told CBS News Sacramento that she used her shirt as a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding until first responders arrived.

The Del Norte County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.

Officials also reminded the public not to touch any suspected explosive devices. Anyone who discovers a suspicious item should move to a safe distance and immediately contact law enforcement, the sheriff's office said.