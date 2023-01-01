Watch CBS News
Man killed in a Sacramento shooting, investigation underway

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, at 1:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Florin and Franklin area.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the police don't have any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 3:00 PM

