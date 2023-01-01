Man killed in a Sacramento shooting, investigation underway
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, at 1:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Florin and Franklin area.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, the police don't have any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.