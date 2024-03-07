Man killed by vehicle while walking along highway near Modesto

MODESTO — A man died after being hit by a vehicle while walking along Highway 33 west of Modesto early Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol's Central Division said.

A Stockton man was driving southbound on the highway and collided with the man, who was walking in the same direction. The CHP said investigators are still looking into where the man's exact placement on the highway was when he was hit — either in a traffic lane or along the shoulder.

The man, whose name has not been released, was knocked down onto the southbound traffic lane. He died at the scene.

The driver was not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. No arrest was made.

Location of the collision

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on the highway just north of McCracken Road.

This is an area in Stanislaus County west of Modesto and southwest of Tracy near the San Joaquin County border.

Highway 33 has one lane in each direction in this area. Orchards are located on both sides and a train track runs along the west side. A thin strip of grass runs parallel and between the highway's southbound lane and the train track.

Both lanes of the highway were completely shut down for some time between McCracken and Welty Road, which is just north.