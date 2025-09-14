Watch CBS News
Man killed by train at Roseville and Walerga roads in North Highlands

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in North Highlands on Sunday evening, officials said.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said a crew was dispatched around 8 p.m. to the collision, which happened at Roseville and Walerga roads.

First responders pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The person was only described as an adult man, but his name has not yet been released.

Metro Fire said Union Pacific Railroad is leading the investigation. CBS News Sacramento has reached out to Union Pacific for comment but has not immediately heard back.

Units from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene. Metro Fire said no further details could be provided.

