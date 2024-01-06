Man killed, 2 others wounded in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON - A man is dead and two others are wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Stockton, police said.

Officers received a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Julian Street shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Three men were found with gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.

Police said a 20-year-old man died. A 17-year-old and 19-year-old who were shot are expected to be OK.

There was no information about a suspect and a motive as of Saturday night.

The shooting remains under investigation.

On Friday, two men were wounded in a shooting on the 1200 block of E. Hammer Lane.