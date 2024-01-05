Watch CBS News
Police searching for suspect in shooting that wounded 2 in Stockton

STOCKTON - A search is on for a suspect after police said two people were shot and hospitalized in Stockton Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. Hammer Lane shortly before 1:15 p.m. where they found two people with gunshot wounds. 

Police said one victim is a 25-year-old man and the other is a 30-year-old man. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said. 

There is no known motive or information about the suspect.

On Thursday night, a 26-year-old man was shot after he was in an argument in the Seaport District. Officers said the suspect took off from the scene at Hunter and Church streets and the victim was rushed to the hospital.

