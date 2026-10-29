Man severely injured after falling through Modesto WinCo roof

A person suffered severe injuries Thursday after he fell through a skylight in the roof of a WinCo on Plaza Parkway, Modesto Fire Department said.

Officials said that the person fell approximately 50 feet, landing on materials on product racks before eventually falling to the ground. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with moderate to major injuries, according to officials.

CBS News Sacramento spoke to a witness, Nick Maynard, who said the person was a man who was working on the roof when he fell.

Maynard said that store lights were pulled down during the incident, and that the man landed on alcohol products before falling to the floor.

A photo taken by a witness shows store lights that were pulled down during the incident. Nick Maynard

CBS News Sacramento has reached out to WinCo and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health for more information.