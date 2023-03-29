Man in critical condition after being pulled from American River in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — A man was in critical condition after being rescued from the American River near downtown Sacramento on Tuesday.
The Sacramento Fire Department said the water rescue happened at around 5 p.m. near 7th Street and Riverine Way.
The man was only described as a 19-year-old. It is unclear how he got in the water. He has since been taken to an area hospital.
No further details were available at this time.
