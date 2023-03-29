Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after being pulled from American River in Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A man was in critical condition after being rescued from the American River near downtown Sacramento on Tuesday.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the water rescue happened at around 5 p.m. near 7th Street and Riverine Way.

The man was only described as a 19-year-old. It is unclear how he got in the water. He has since been taken to an area hospital.

No further details were available at this time.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 5:47 PM

