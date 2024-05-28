Man hurt in south Sacramento shooting near Franklin Boulevard

SACRAMENTO – Police said they investigated another Memorial Day shooting in the south Sacramento area overnight.

Sacramento police confirmed that, a little before 11:30 p.m., officers responded near La Fresca Court and Franklin Boulevard to investigate reports of gunfire.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Crime scene investigators have processed the scene, but police noted that no arrests have been made yet. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear, and no suspect information has been released.

It was a violent night for the south area, with Sacramento police also investigating a shooting off of Coral Gables Court in the Meadowview neighborhood. That shooting left five people hurt, police said.

Investigators have not said if both shootings are related.

Detectives are still actively investigating both shootings. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the police department.