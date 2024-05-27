5 people, including teen girl, shot in south Sacramento's Meadowview neighborhood, police say

SACRAMENTO — Five people were shot in the Meadowview neighborhood of south Sacramento, police said Monday night.

Among the five victims were three adult men, an adult woman and a teen girl, the Sacramento Police Department said. The severity of the injuries was not yet known, however, police confirmed that no one was killed.

It happened at around 8 p.m. outside an apartment complex along Coral Gables Court, just off Meadowview Road. That area was blocked off for some time, but residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. Police said a suspect remains at large.

Sacramento police said it is believed the victims all know each other, but it was not yet clear if all or any of them were related.