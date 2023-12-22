Watch CBS News
Man hospitalized after shooting in Stockton

By Cecilio Padilla

STOCKTON – A person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Stockton on Friday morning.

Stockton police said officers responded to the area of El Dorado Street and Monterey Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. That man was then taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Exactly what up to the shooting is still under investigation.

No suspect information has been released.

El Dorado Street was shut down between Arcade Street and Mariposa Avenue through the rest of the morning due to the investigation.  

First published on December 22, 2023 / 12:30 PM PST

