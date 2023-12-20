Man gets 10 years in state prison for 2021 road rage shooting in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — The man convicted of shooting at another driver during a road rage incident in Fairfield two years ago was sentenced last week to 10 years in state prison, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Marcial Cardenas Pineda was sentenced on December 15 for the shooting that happened on September 12, 2021, the Solano County District Attorney's Office said.

On that night, a woman called 911 to report that they had been shot at while driving.

The victim said they were on Interstate 80, taking the Waterman Boulevard and Air Base Parkway exit, when they encountered someone, later identified as Pineda, in a dark-colored SUV driving dangerously. Pineda also exited the freeway and fired one shot at the victim moments later before fleeing the scene, the district attorney's office said in November.

Police later found and arrested Pineda in a parking lot near Beck Street and Cadenasso Drive.

A bullet that had gone through the driver's side door was later found lodged into the steering wheel, missing the victim. The day after the shooting, police said they had recovered a Glock pistol and spent casing found in Pineda's SUV.

In November, Pineda was found guilty of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.