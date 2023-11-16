Man convicted of September 2021 road rage shooting in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — A jury convicted a man of a September 2021 road rage shooting that happened in Fairfield, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Marcial Cardenas Pineda was convicted on Wednesday. He was found guilty of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

On the night of September 12, 2021, a driver called 911 to report that they had been shot at.

The victim said they were on Interstate 80, taking the Waterman Boulevard and Air Base Parkway exit, when they encountered someone in a dark-colored SUV driving dangerously. Pineda also exited the freeway and fired one shot at the victim moments later before fleeing the scene, the Solano County District Attorney's Office said.

A bullet that had gone through the driver's side door was later found lodged into the steering wheel, missing the victim.

Police found and arrested Pineda in a parking lot near Beck Street and Cadenasso Drive.

The day after the shooting, police said they had recovered a Glock pistol and spent casing found in Pineda's SUV.