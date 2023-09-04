Man found shot multiple times along Edison Avenue in Arden Arcade

ARDEN ARCADE – An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in the Arden Arcade area of Sacramento County on Labor Day.

The scene is along the 3600 block of Edison Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a man was found at the scene who had been shot multiple times.

It's also unclear exactly where the man was shot, deputies say.

The man has been taken to the hospital; no information about his condition was available.