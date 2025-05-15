Man found dead in front of auto parts store in Placerville

PLACERVILLE — There were no signs of foul play when a man was found dead in front of a Placerville business, police said Thursday.

An employee at NAPA Auto Parts in the Discovery Plaza shopping center at Placerville and Ray Lawyer drives made the discovery around 11 a.m.

Though police say there were no signs of foul play, a cause of death has not been determined.

The man's name has not been released. Placerville said the next of kin has not been notified.

Placerville police said the investigation remains active.