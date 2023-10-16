Boater missing after falling into Sacramento River
SACRAMENTO - A boater is missing after falling into the Sacramento River.
Just after 6 p.m., the Sacramento Fire Department was notified that a man was riding in the front of a boat while it was moving, he fell out and never resurfaced, according to a Sacramento Fire Department public information officer.
The victim is described as a man in his 50s.
At this point, rescuers are looking at this incident as a recovery.
