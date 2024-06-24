2 people die after being swept away in El Dorado County river

EL DORADO COUNTY — A man and a teenager both died after they were swept away in the river in El Dorado County, officials said Monday.

It happened at the confluence of the American River at the Placer-El Dorado county line near the Lake Clementine Trail.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said it received a call just before 5:30 p.m. regarding a missing person and another individual who possibly drowned.

In total, there were three people in the water. A 33-year-old man was located and declared dead at the scene. A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized and later died from his injuries. Another individual was rescued from the water uninjured.

The sheriff's office said it could not provide any other details Monday night.