Man dies, homicide investigation underway on I Street in Downtown Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation is underway in Downtown Sacramento on Monday morning.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the area of I Street between 6th and 7th streets just after 4 a.m. to investigate a reported assault.

At the scene, police say officers found a man with "significant" injuries. No other details about the injuries have been released.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but police later announced that he had died. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation.

I Street in the area is expected to be closed for most of the morning, police say.

The name of the man has not been released. 

