Man dies, child injured after vehicle collides with tree in south Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A driver died and a child was hospitalized after crashing into a tree overnight in the south Sacramento area, police said Saturday.

It happened just after midnight at Florin Road and Park Place Court in the Pocket area.

The driver, only described as a man, was declared dead at the scene, the Sacramento Police Department said. The child's injuries were not life-threatening.

Sacramento police said they are still investigating what caused the collision and ask that any witnesses contact the department.

The name of the decedent will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 6:02 PM

