Man dies after being found unresponsive on Vacaville street; no foul play suspected

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

VACAVILLE – Authorities say they do not suspect foul play after a man was found dead in Vacaville late Friday morning.

Vacaville police say an officer on routine patrol along the 700 block of E. Monte Vista Avenue encountered an unresponsive person near Markham Avenue.

Life-saving efforts were started, but police say the man was soon pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected, police say, but an investigation is ongoing.

The name of the man has not been released at this point. 

First published on December 23, 2022 / 2:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

