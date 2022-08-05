Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead, woman hospitalized following shooting in Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

1 man dead after shooting in Stockon
1 man dead after shooting in Stockon 00:21

STOCKTON -- A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized following a shooting Thursday evening in Stockton. 

The local police say the shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive, on the city's north side.

First-responders found the victims in the a car. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, but the woman passenger was brought to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive. 

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 8:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.