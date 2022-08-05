Man dead, woman hospitalized following shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON -- A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized following a shooting Thursday evening in Stockton.
The local police say the shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive, on the city's north side.
First-responders found the victims in the a car. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, but the woman passenger was brought to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive.
The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.