Man dead, toddler unhurt after freeway shooting near Lathrop

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

LATHROP – A man was found shot dead in a vehicle near Lathrop, officers say, with his toddler also found uninjured inside.

California Highway Patrol says they were first alerted about the incident just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say a collision was initially reported in the area of southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 120.

At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old Lathrop man who had been shot at least once inside a car.

Officers started life-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Also inside the car was a three-year-old toddler, officers say. The toddler was not hurt and has been returned to family.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. 

First published on November 2, 2022 / 12:52 PM

