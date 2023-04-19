Watch CBS News
Local Community

Man found dead in hotel swimming pool in Rancho Cordova

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 04/19/2023
Morning headlines - 04/19/2023 01:37

RANCHO CORDOVA -- A man was found dead Wednesday in a swimming pool at a hotel in Rancho Cordova.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning at about 6.30 a.m. at Hampton Inn, which is along the 10700 block of Gold Center Drive. 

Deputies are on the scene, and according to the coroner, the death was not suspicious. 

This remains an active investigation.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 8:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.