Man found dead in hotel swimming pool in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA -- A man was found dead Wednesday in a swimming pool at a hotel in Rancho Cordova.
The incident took place early Wednesday morning at about 6.30 a.m. at Hampton Inn, which is along the 10700 block of Gold Center Drive.
Deputies are on the scene, and according to the coroner, the death was not suspicious.
This remains an active investigation.
