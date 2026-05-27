Man dead in Sacramento crash on Stockton Boulevard
An investigation was underway early Wednesday morning after a crash left a man dead on Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento.
Sacramento police said officers responded near Fruitridge Road just after 4 a.m. after getting reports of a person struck by a vehicle.
At the scene, officers found a man with fatal injuries. He died at the scene, police said.
The driver who struck the man stayed at the scene, police noted. DUI does not appear to be a factor.
Detectives were investigating through the early morning hours. Part of Stockton Boulevard between Fruitridge Road and Lawrence Drive was closed.