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Man dead in Sacramento crash on Stockton Boulevard

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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An investigation was underway early Wednesday morning after a crash left a man dead on Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento.

Sacramento police said officers responded near Fruitridge Road just after 4 a.m. after getting reports of a person struck by a vehicle.

At the scene, officers found a man with fatal injuries. He died at the scene, police said.

5a-vo-stkn-blvd-fatal-c-kmaxflep.jpg
Scene of the crash.

The driver who struck the man stayed at the scene, police noted. DUI does not appear to be a factor.

Detectives were investigating through the early morning hours. Part of Stockton Boulevard between Fruitridge Road and Lawrence Drive was closed.

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