Man dead in Sacramento crash on Stockton Boulevard

An investigation was underway early Wednesday morning after a crash left a man dead on Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento.

Sacramento police said officers responded near Fruitridge Road just after 4 a.m. after getting reports of a person struck by a vehicle.

At the scene, officers found a man with fatal injuries. He died at the scene, police said.

Scene of the crash.

The driver who struck the man stayed at the scene, police noted. DUI does not appear to be a factor.

Detectives were investigating through the early morning hours. Part of Stockton Boulevard between Fruitridge Road and Lawrence Drive was closed.