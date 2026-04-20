Man found dead after falling into Rancho Cordova canal, officials say

A man was found dead after falling into a canal in Rancho Cordova on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said crews were dispatched in the middle of the afternoon to the area of Sunrise Boulevard and Sunrise Gold Circle in response to reports of a person in the water.

Crews arrived and learned the man had been walking along the canal when he fell in. Fire personnel, including a boat response team, began searching the water.

Crews located the man submerged beneath the surface. Despite rescue efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the man has not yet been released.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation.