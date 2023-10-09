Watch CBS News
Man claiming to have bomb climbs Ferris wheel on Santa Monica Pier

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A man who claims to be armed with a bomb has climbed the Ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier. 

Aerial view of the man sitting on the Ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier. KCAL News

According to Santa Monica Police Department, the man told people that he had a bomb before climbing the ride early Monday afternoon. 

Police say that the man has continued to shout at the officers, but due to the noise outside, they are unable to hear what he's saying. 

He could be seen sitting directly in the center of the 85-foot tall ride.  

With SkyCal overhead, Santa Monica Fire Department responders could be seen using a "cherry picker" truck, with an elevated lift platform to reach the riders who were still on the Ferris wheel.

Dozens of onlookers could also be seen watching the incident unfold from the pier. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 3:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

