Man claiming to have bomb climbs Ferris wheel on Santa Monica Pier

A man who claims to be armed with a bomb has climbed the Ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier.

Aerial view of the man sitting on the Ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier. KCAL News

According to Santa Monica Police Department, the man told people that he had a bomb before climbing the ride early Monday afternoon.

Police say that the man has continued to shout at the officers, but due to the noise outside, they are unable to hear what he's saying.

He could be seen sitting directly in the center of the 85-foot tall ride.

The #SantaMonica Pier is closed for police activity. We have a subject who has climbed onto the Ferris Wheel. The subject was heard by witnesses saying he has a bomb. Our officers are currently evacuating Pacific Park and the Pier and our Crisis Negotiation Team is contacting… pic.twitter.com/UTkRVhlcTo — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) October 9, 2023

With SkyCal overhead, Santa Monica Fire Department responders could be seen using a "cherry picker" truck, with an elevated lift platform to reach the riders who were still on the Ferris wheel.

Dozens of onlookers could also be seen watching the incident unfold from the pier.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.