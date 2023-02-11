Man charged with murdering doctor in Dana Point reportedly claims to be Jesus and God to local paper Man charged with murdering doctor in Dana Point reportedly claims to be Jesus and God to local paper 03:05

The man charged with murdering an emergency room doctor in Dana Point after hitting him with his vehicle and then stabbing him reportedly gave an alarming interview to a local paper.

Vanroy Evan Smith, who pleaded not guilty, allegedly told the SoCal News Group that he was 'both Jesus and God,' saying "I have killed him. If they knew who I was, they would let me walk out of here. They would fulfill all my desires."

He also allegedly said he expected to kill someone that day. "It was my right," Smith allegedly told the paper. "He was in the crosswalk and presented himself."

KCAL News learned Friday that the Long Beach police were called to Smith's house in December 2020 for a violent mentally ill person. Smith was taken to the hospital at the time and placed on a psychiatric hold.

His ex-wife's family declined to speak with KCAL News but reportedly told another newspaper that Smith was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.

One of Smith's former associates told us his demeanor changed in recent years and that he kept to himself and became quiet.

"I would have never believed he was capable of doing something this tragic and this bad," said Alex Solhi, Smith's former client. "It kind of highlights how mental health has become more and more of an issue."

A memorial service for the victim is scheduled for Thursday in Laguna Beach.