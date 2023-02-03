Long Beach man charged with murder of cyclist in Dana Point pleads not guilty

The suspect who hit a cyclist in Dana Point with his vehicle Feb. 1, then fatally stabbed the cyclist with a knife, pleaded not guilty to murder charges Friday in a Santa Ana courtroom.

Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach, also faces a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon in the death of Michael Mammone, 58, a Laguna Beach hospital emergency room doctor.

The fatal encounter happened around 3 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway at the Crown Valley Parkway intersection. The Orange County Sheriff's Department reported that Dr. Mammone was cycling in the bike lane and stopped at a red light when he was struck from behind. Smith intentionally struck the cyclist, then got out of the car and stabbed him officials said.

Witnesses at the scene detained Smith until law enforcement arrived, while Dr. Mammone was transported to the same hospital where he worked as an emergency room physician, Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach. Dr. Mammone was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sheriff's investigators say there does not appear to be any connection between the two.

Smith is being held on no bail and could face up to 26 years to life in prison if convicted. He is due back in court Feb. 14.

Suspect has pleaded not guilty to murder for the death of a Laguna Beach ER doctor. No bail and he will be back in court February 14 ⁦@kcalnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/DUHTZZIqtV — michele gile (@michelegiletv) February 3, 2023