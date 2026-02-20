Man charged in Tiger Fire that forced Amador County evacuations

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the Tiger Fire that burned 118 acres in California's Amador County last summer and forced evacuations near Pioneer.

The Amador County District Attorney's Office said that Jacob Sean Heitz, 37, has been charged following what officials described as a lengthy investigation by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

The Tiger Fire ignited in August 2025 near Tiger Creek Road in the Pioneer area. At the time, the wildfire prompted evacuation orders and warnings as crews worked to contain the blaze.

Firefighters ultimately stopped the forward progress at 118 acres. During firefighting efforts, a woman was seriously injured. A lighter was found close to the scene, officials said.

Prosecutors filed a felony complaint and secured an arrest warrant for Heitz. He was taken into custody Friday morning by law enforcement officers from both Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service, along with Amador County sheriff's deputies.

Heitz is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday on three felony charges including arson causing bodily injury, arson of a structure or forest, and arson of property of another, prosecutors said.

The Tiger Fire burned in one of Amador County's most populated unincorporated communities in the Sierra Nevada foothills.