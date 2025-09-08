Man barricades himself inside burning home in Folsom, officials say

A heavy police presence responded to a Folsom neighborhood where a man was barricaded inside a burning home, officials said Monday evening.

The Folsom Police Department said the scene was along River Ridge Way, on the west side of the city.

Community members were advised to avoid the area while the scene is active.

Personnel from the Folsom Fire Department, Sacramento Metro Fire, and Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to assist.

Metro Fire said fire crews were taking a defensive posture to keep the flames from spreading to surrounding homes.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.