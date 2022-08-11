Man arrested on rape charges in Marysville

MARYSVILLE - A man was arrested after he allegedly raped a woman in Marysville.

Marysville police say that on Wednesday around 9:44 a.m., a woman called 911 from the 880 block of E Street and said that she had been forcibly raped by 62-year-old Richard Harold Hatfield of Marysville.

Police officers arrived at the scene shortly after and found Hatfield, who was still in the area.

Hatfield was arrested and booked into the Yuba County Jail on charges of rape. His bail has been set at $100,000.

No further information has been released.