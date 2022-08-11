Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested on rape charges in Marysville

By Cam Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MARYSVILLE - A man was arrested after he allegedly raped a woman in Marysville. 

Marysville police say that on Wednesday around 9:44 a.m., a woman called 911 from the 880 block of E Street and said that she had been forcibly raped by 62-year-old Richard Harold Hatfield of Marysville.

Police officers arrived at the scene shortly after and found Hatfield, who was still in the area. 

Hatfield was arrested and booked into the Yuba County Jail on charges of rape. His bail has been set at $100,000. 

No further information has been released. 

First published on August 10, 2022 / 5:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.