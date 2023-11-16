Man arrested in connection to the death of Jewish protester in Thousand Oaks

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man in connection to the death of a 69-year-old pro-Israel protester.

Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, age 50, of Moorpark, was arrested Thursday morning on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. He is being held on a $1 million bail.

Paul Kessler died earlier this month after being injured during an alleged fight with pro-Palestinian protesters during a rally in Thousand Oaks.

Kessler was "struck in the head by a megaphone wielded pro-Palestinian protester," according to the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office classified his death as a homicide.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to reach out to the sheriff's office at (805) 384-4745. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.