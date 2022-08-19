Man arrested for allegedly setting fires in Rocklin

A suspected arsonist has been arrested in Rocklin.

According to the Rocklin Police Department, officers responded to the area of 4800 Sierra College Blvd. just after 7 p.m. Thursday on reports of two vegetation fires. Rocklin firefighters and police put out the fire, then about, 20 minutes later, officers responded to the area of Rocklin Rd. and El Don Dr. for a report of a third fire.

When police arrived, they spoke to a witness who said they saw someone walking away from the area of the fire. Officers located the person, and while they were detaining him, were allegedly assaulted by him. The suspect was later identified as Cody McKie. Aside from being on active parole, he had a warrant out for his arrest. Police say they discovered evidence linking him to the three fires.

McKie was transported to the South Placer Jail, where he was booked for arson, obstructing or resisting an officer, and the parole violation.