Crime

Man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, performing sexual act in front of teen girl

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

TUOLUMNE COUNTY -- Tuolumne County deputies arrested a man after he allegedly broke into a home and performed a sexual act in front of a sleeping teen girl.

Deputies say he forced himself inside a home in the Sugar Pine area northeast of Sonora. Once inside, 49-year-old Brian Jaruszewski went into a 16-year-old girl's bedroom, took off his clothes, and started performing a sexual act in front of her.

She eventually woke up, and family members detained Jaruszewski until deputies arrived. He facing charges of burglary and indecent exposure.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 11:22 PM

