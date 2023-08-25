Man arrested after 2 girls report sexual assault in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A man is under arrest after two girls reported being sexually assaulted in Sacramento County.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the juveniles made the report on Wednesday.
Detectives with the department's Sexual and Elder Abuse Bureau started looking into the report. Their investigation then led to the arrest of Daniel Rivera-Jaramillo on felony sexual assault charges.
Rivera-Jaramillo is being held in custody without bail.
No other details about the case, including how Rivera-Jaramillo may have known or encountered the girls, have been released at this time.
