Man accused of threatening woman with knife, ramming her car in Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A man is in custody after, Stockton police say, he threatened a woman and then chased her down, crashing into her car.

The incident Wednesday morning just after 7 a.m. in the 7700 block of Lorraine Avenue. According to officers, a 22-year-old woman was arguing with Julio Chavez, when he held allegedly held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her. 

She left in her car with her baby, and Chavez followed her, allegedly ramming her car before hitting another vehicle. 

The three people in that car were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries  

First published on March 2, 2023 / 11:30 PM

