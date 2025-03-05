Man accused of dumping 280 gallons of waste oil into Stockton canal

STOCKTON – A man accused of dumping about 280 gallons of waste oil into a Stockton canal last year has been arrested, wildfire officials say.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife began the investigation in September 2024 when its spill response and prevention team responded to the Smith Canal Waterway in Stockton for reports that petroleum was released into the water.

A suspect has been arrested after wildlife officials said about 280 gallons of waste oil was dumped into the Smith Canal Waterway. California Department of Fish and Wildlife

The U.S. Coast Guard and Environmental Protection Agency assisted the CDFW in removing the oil from the water and impacted soil.

On Wednesday, the CDFW said David Stump was arrested and arraigned on charges claiming that he dumped about 280 gallons of waste oil into the water and the surrounding area.

The charges included destruction of public property/vandalism and hazardous waste disposal. The CDFW said Stump also faces two misdemeanor charges.

Wildlife officials said it took several weeks to collect evidence and interview witnesses. Multiple citizens also provided tips.

The spill was contained to a mile-and-a-half stretch and a safety zone was established for marine traffic from Louis Park to Yosemite Lake.

The Coast Guard reported at the time that no wildlife was seen covered in oil.