Man accused in San Francisco deadly home explosion sobs in court

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man whose wife died in a horrific home explosion and fire, allegedly triggered by an illegal drug manufacturing operation, broke down in court Friday as judge determined if he could be released from custody.

Emotions ran high during the morning hearing in the courtroom of San Francisco Superior Court Judge Victor Hwang.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, 53-year-old Darron Price appeared distraught at times, sobbing quietly at other times.

Also in the courtroom were several San Francisco firefighters watching the proceedings.

Price is scheduled to be arraigned next Friday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing a controlled substance, four counts of reckless burning, two counts of child endangerment and one count of elder abuse.

His wife of 15 years and mother of three children -- 51-year-old Rita Price -- died in the blast and fire linked to illegal cannabis oil production using butane.

She had a stroke or brain aneurysm years ago that impacted the left side of her body, which is why she was in a wheelchair and could not escape the flames.

Her caregiver remains hospitalized with severe burns.

Meanwhile, the Price's two-story home on 22nd Avenue in San Francisco's Sunset District was reduced to a pile of charred debris. Homes on either side have been red-tagged and are uninhabitable.

Friday's hearing was to determine if Price would remain in jail.

After hearing arguments from attorneys on both sides, Judge Hwang ruled there was not enough evidence to find that releasing Price would cause great bodily injury to others. Hwang determined that he did not act with malice or intent to harm others, just negligence.

The judge also ordered Price to stay away from the burned home unless he is accompanied by legal counsel and not try to contact his neighbors.

He also will be allowed to attend his wife's funeral.

The blast left Price's next-door neighbors David Garth, his wife Nang Sarah Phommavongsay, and their young daughter without a home.

Phommavongsay recalled that a few days before the explosion:

"When I opened the window, my dining room window, that connects to their bathroom, and I smelled very strong, of marijuana," she recalled. "I heard someone was coughing a bit from downstairs at that time. So because my daughter has playdate, I have to close the window because I don't want them to smell it."

The prosecutor said neighbors and his teenage daughters complained about the smells coming from the illegal drug lab. He said Price was processing hash oil using multiple butane tanks.

"I used to chat to Darron a little bit and say good morning, talk about the weather or whatever. But nothing much more than that," said Garth. "He told me that he flips houses for a living."

A few months ago, Phommavongsay said she noticed unusual activity outside the home.

"A big truck backed up to his house and then I saw 6 or 7 guys, tall, aged between 25 to 35 and they carry heavy duty almost like kitchen supplies, like sink and metal and huge boxes and things. So I was thinking, 'That's odd,'" she said.

Price will be allowed to see his children, but the judge said he won't be allowed to talk with them about the explosion.

"We are relieved that he will physically be out of custody so that he can start participating in the arrangements for the funeral for Miss Price, and also be connected with his children and support them at this time," said Villaran.

Public defender Sierra Villaran said the process can take days. Price has to find a suitable home approved by the San Francisco Sheriff's Department.

But his release came with conditions.

Law enforcement can search Price's residence and electronic devices at any time. He is not allowed to leave his home without prior approval.

"We're a bit concerned that they let Darron Price out on bail today. We do understand that he did not do anything deliberately, but we don't really know what his state of mind is now," said Garth. "I mean there's a side of me that feels bad for the guy, he didn't want to kill anybody, he just made some bad decisions."

Luckily, Garth had just dropped off his wife at the preschool where she works, about 30 minutes before the explosion.

They are staying with friends, but they need long-term housing. Members of Learning Bridge Preschool set up a GoFundMe page for the family to help them get back on their feet.

Organizer Sarah Cannon wrote:

They are uninjured, but they lost everything.Nang is a treasured member of the Learning Bridge Preschool and the greater San Francisco community. As a teacher, she has had an immeasurable impact on our children's lives.Let's chip in what we can to help Nang and her family with temporary housing, new clothing, toys for Vanessa, and whatever else they need to get back on their feet and feel at home again.

Betty Yu contributed to this story.