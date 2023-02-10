UPDATE: Body found after fatal explosion, fire at San Francisco Sunset District home

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco fire crews using heavy equipment and cadaver dogs found the body of an unaccounted for resident at the Sunset District home destroyed by an explosion and fire Thursday morning.

The San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer tweeted out the sad news early Thursday evening.

The adult victim was located within the building that burned by K-9 teams, fire officials said. More information on the victim including their identity will be provided by the San Francisco Medical Examiners' Office.

A huge fire preceded by a large explosion injured two people including a firefighter and prompting the evacuation of surrounding homes.

San Francisco Fire officials confirmed earlier Thursday that federal authorities from the DEA and ATF are also assisting in the investigation into the explosion that shattered windows up and down the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue.

UPDATE TO 1734 (Fire BLDG) 1730-1738 22nd AVE 3-ALARM FIRE

A back hoe as well as cadaver and search K-9s were brought in to assist with the ongoing search for the one occupant of the building who remained unaccounted for, fire officials said.

The fire burned a house on 22nd Avenue near Noriega Street and was initially reported at around 9:30 a.m. San Francisco Fire Captain Jonathan Baxter later told KPIX that fire dispatch received multiple calls at about 9:22 a.m. reporting an explosion at a home on the block.

A house burns on the 1700 block of 22nd Ave. in San Francisco's Sunset District, February 9, 2023 Twitter/@SFFFLocal798

The San Francisco Fire Department said the fire was upgraded to three alarms and that two adjacent houses were also affected. A photo tweeted out by the SFFF Local 798 Union showed the residence fully engulfed in flames.

In a later photo tweeted out by the firefighters' union, the single-family home appeared completely destroyed with the roof and upper floor collapsed onto the lower garage area.

A house burns on the 1700 block of 22nd Ave. in San Francisco's Sunset District, February 9, 2023. San Francisco Fire Department

Baxter told KPIX that one person was found outside the home in serious condition after suffering burns and injuries. They were transported to a local hospital. He said windows in houses across the street had been shattered, "indicative of an explosion." A later update also confirmed that a firefighter suffered minor injuries during the incident but would be OK.

Baxter said all homes on the 1700 block of 22nd Ave. were being evacuated, but there was no threat to other homes in the area. A later tweet by the SFFD indicated that the evacuation of homes was narrowed to 1730-1750 on 22nd Avenue with the rest of the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue being advised to shelter in place.

"We were watching the news and all of a sudden, 'Boom!' The whole house shook," said neighbor Lou Samaris. "Contents of a cabinet came on the floor. So we jumped up. We thought something had run into our house."

Samaris was shaken by the blast and he lives on the next block over. In the house right next door to the explosion, Karen Lei was just sitting down for a conference call.

"I just heard a big boom and I was thrown out of my chair," Lei explained. "And obviously the glass was flying out of the windows. The front door was busted. As I was running out of the garage, I saw the fires coming."

Up and down the street, neighbors came out of their own rattled homes, trying to figure out what had happened.

"And I could just see what looks like a crumbled house," said Cessario Greenblatt. "It wasn't completely engulfed yet."

Moments later the house was consumed by fire, sending smoke towering over the neighborhood.

"Yeah, luckily fire, SF Fire Department was here pretty quick," said neighbor Will Choy. "Police here pretty quick."

"Yes, we have seen vehicles damaged, homes damaged," said SF Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson. "And I think a lot of the neighbors here are just sort of in shock."

People from blocks away came to see the aftermath of the explosion they heard earlier in the morning. And many of the immediate neighbors are still waiting to get a better look at the state of their homes. Broken windows can be seen up and down the street, with many residents saying they think the damage goes far beyond that.

"My living room windows are blown out," said Jack Noriega. "My side door is jarred; we can't open that. Can't open the front door either."

As of 12 p.m., the evacuation and advisory were lifted, Baxter said, but residents who are away from their homes on that block are asked to stay away for now. Authorities said the explosion and fire destroyed the home at 1734 22nd Avenue and severely damaged the homes to the left and right of it.

KPIX reporter Jocelyn Moran was able to confirm that windows in houses and windshields of cars on the block were shattered by the reported explosion.

As of around 11:40 a.m., San Francisco Fire confirmed that the incident was contained, though crews remain on the scene as the investigation continues.

A destroyed house following an explosion and fire on the 1700 block of 22nd Ave. in San Francisco Sunset District, February 9, 2023. Twitter/@SFFFLocal798

People living in the area reported hearing and feeling the explosion around the time the fire erupted.

Images from social media showed a large plume of smoke emanating from the fire. The fire department was urging people to avoid the area.

Firefighters alongside American Red Cross officials will continue to assist residents who were evacuated or displaced from the fire, according to Baxter. The number of residents displaced from the fire has not been determined.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire or the reported explosion. The investigation by fire officials and PG&E technicians is ongoing.

Wilson Walker contributed to this story.