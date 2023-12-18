Watch CBS News
Man, 53, in custody after alleged threats against Modesto mayor

By Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

MODESTO – A Modesto man is in custody after he allegedly made threats against the city's mayor last week.

Modesto police said 53-year-old William Clifford Jr. was arrested on Dec. 14.

Detectives arrested Clifford Jr. on charges of stalking, annoying, and harassing communication, along with charges of making threats to a public official.

Exactly when the threats were sent has not been detailed.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office is now reviewing the case. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

December 18, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

