Man, 53, in custody after alleged threats against Modesto mayor
MODESTO – A Modesto man is in custody after he allegedly made threats against the city's mayor last week.
Modesto police said 53-year-old William Clifford Jr. was arrested on Dec. 14.
Detectives arrested Clifford Jr. on charges of stalking, annoying, and harassing communication, along with charges of making threats to a public official.
Exactly when the threats were sent has not been detailed.
The Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office is now reviewing the case.
