Man, 32, hurt in Vacaville shooting; investigation underway

VACAVILLE – Officers say there is no active threat to the community after an early morning shooting in Vacaville left one man hurt.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday along the 1100 block of Farmington Drive.

Vacaville police say officers responded to the scene and found a 32-year-old who had been shot. That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives have now taken over the investigation. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area for the time being due the investigation.  

December 21, 2022

