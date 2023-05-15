Man, 31, dead following a car crash near Galt

GALT -- A man has died following a car crash near Galt, said California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The accident happened on Saturday morning, just after 6 a.m., when CHP South Sacramento received a call of a car crash on Highway 99 northbound at Simmerhorn Road.

Upon arrival, found that the driver had sustained fatal injuries.

Identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 31-year-old Pierre Holland, the investigation revealed that he was traveling at a high speed before veering to the right for an unknown reason. He then traveled off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

This caused the car to overturn.

Highway 99 northbound Simmerhorn Road on-ramp was closed for approximately three hours, from 6:19 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.