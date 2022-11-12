Male shot in Citrus Heights altercation dies

CITRUS HEIGHTS — One person was killed after reportedly being shot during an altercation in a Citrus Heights apartment parking lot Friday night.

Just before 8 p.m., Citrus Heights Police said they were called to the Foxborough Apartments in the 7700 block of Antelope Road regarding an altercation between a group of people and shots heard.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

There is no information on suspects, and the victim has not yet been identified.

The incident remains under investigation.